LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Driving schools are incorporating new changes because of the coronavirus to protect instructors and students.
Orange County’s Varsity Driving Academy was sidelined for more than two months because of the pandemic.
Now that some businesses have gotten the green light to reopen, the facility announced it is taking steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including installing plexiglass between the instructor and the student.
Employees are also taking steps independently to keep themselves safe.
“We take our temperatures before we go to work. We sanitize the vehicle. I bring hand sanitizer for my self and if the student wants it,” said driving instructor Daisy Reyna.
Over the last few months, Varsity Driving Academy had to cancel hundreds of lessons for teenagers.
It’s unclear when the DMV will resume taking appointments for behind-the-wheel driving tests.