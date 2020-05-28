



— Takeout and delivery orders have kept the kitchen going at Bossa Nova on Sunset since they closed dine-in services to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Now, as they wait for L.A. County to give restaurants the green light to reopen dining rooms, the staff at Bossa Nova is getting ready to seat customers following a new set of safety guidelines.

“Bossa Nova in particular is taking a lot of time, a lot of care and a lot of thought to make sure our customers feels safe and comfortable when they do start coming back,” said Gregg Rogen, the restaurant’s general manager.

Rogen said employees will be screened before shifts and there will be constant sanitizing. There will be also be changes inside the dining area to ensure physical distancing.

MORE: 1,094 New Coronavirus Cases And 48 Deaths Confirmed In LA County

“We’re eliminating half of our tables to our parking lot, Rogen said. “We’re going to create a new patio parking lot, so our tables will be about 7 feet apart. Then, we’re going to put moving partitions that are on wheels that we can put between the tables to give an added safety measure.”

The restaurant will also be getting rid of anything that is commonly touched and shared. The menu will be available on paper or through their app. Condiments will come in single packets, and silverware will be replaced with plasticware.

Additionally, safety measures are being implemented that customers won’t be able to see.

“We’ve installed into our air vents something called IWAVE technology,: Rogen said. “It will trap any kind of viruses, molds, anything bad and turn it into safe air.”

Employees will even be asked to sanitize their shoes before and after their shifts.

“Whenever we come in, whoever we come out, we do a quick sanitizer on the bottom of the shoes,” Rogen said. “This is also here for anybody to spray their shoes if they need to.”

He said they hope to welcome back customers soon, but want to do so safely.

“This is something we want to be extra cautious about,” he said. “It’s people’s lives. Do it slow and do it right.”