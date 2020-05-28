CARSON (CBSLA) — A man was stabbed to death in Carson on Thursday morning, officials said.
Law enforcement was still searching for the suspect at last check.
The victim was found in a parking lot on the 800 block of East Dominguez Street near the Avalon Boulevard exit of the 405 Freeway at about 8 a.m. with stab wounds to his upper body, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
Investigators are searching the area for potential witnesses and surveillance footage.
Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
