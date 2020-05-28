



– Three gang members have been arrested on murder charges in the drive-by shooting death of a 27-year-old single mother in South Los Angeles last month.

Just after midnight on April 26, Magali Alberto was stopped at a red light at 1600 Manchester Avenue when a car carrying three gang members pulled up alongside and opened fire on her, Los Angeles police said.

Alberto died at the scene. She had been returning home from a family birthday party at the time.

In a news conference Thursday morning, police announced that three suspects — 23-year-old James Spencer, 29-year-old Frank Adams and 26-year-old Darrell Robinson — have been arrested in the case.

Investigators were able to use surveillance video and evidence to identify the men, who were arrested in a series of May 21 raids conducted by the LAPD and FBI on several locations both in and outside Los Angeles, LAPD Capt. Stacy Spell told reporters Thursday.

The shooting is believed to have been random in nature. Alberto did not know the suspects prior to the killing. Her windows were tinted and the suspects could not have seen who was inside, Spell said.

“Everything that we know about Magali is she was a very good person and that she was not involved in any kind of activity, it makes absolutely no sense, and that is why the department took such a sense of urgency and purpose to dig up every evidence we could find to ensure that justice was met,” Spell said.

On Wednesday, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office charged all three with murder.

Police would not name the gang the men belonged to.