NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A suspect allegedly armed with a “sword-type weapon” was killed Wednesday morning in an officer-involved shooting in North Hollywood.
Officers were dispatched to the 6400 block of Elmer Avenue around 10:45 a.m. following a report of a man armed with an unknown weapon causing a disturbance, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
When officers arrived, an officer-involved shooting occurred.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, and officers recovered the weapon, police said.
No officers were injured in the shooting.
