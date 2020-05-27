LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – When schools in Los Angeles County eventually reopen, students will required to wear face masks at all times under a plan released Wednesday.
The 45-page framework released by the county Office of Education imposes severe restrictions aimed at shielding two million students countywide from COVID-19, including mandatory face masks, a limit of 16 students per classroom, staggered schedules and other measures, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Under the plan, school lunches would be served in classrooms instead of cafeterias, hallways would be one-way only, and each student would be assigned one ball to play with alone, according to the Times.
“Our main priority is health and safety,” said Debra Duardo, the superintendent for the county’s office of education. “Unfortunately some of the things that children could enjoy in the past, they’re not going to able to do that.”
The Office of Education provides services and financial oversight for the county’s 80 school systems.
While the vast majority of schools have transitioned to online learning, teachers and other school officials have acknowledged challenges to learning at home and say it’s critical for leaders to prepare for a return to campus, even as schools face potentially deep cuts under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed budget.