LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Church at Rocky Peak in Chatsworth has been sitting empty since March.

But as churches across California prepare to reopen, pastor Michael Yearley says Rocky Peak will remain closed and will continue to livestream services.

“There’s this great proverb that says that the wise person sees danger and takes refuge, but the simple keeps going and pays the price,” said Yearley.

Los Angeles County announced Tuesday that it would align with the state’s latest COVID-19 guidelines, which means faith-based organizations can resume services as long as they limit attendance to less than 25% capacity.

Rocky Peak can fit up to 1,300 people and the pastor says average attendance hovered near 800.

“I would compare it to going to a great concert and having it only ten percent full,” he said. “It’s just not the same.”

The L.A. Archdiocese has released what its churches will have to do to reopen with less than 25% in attendance and a maximum of 100 people: face masks for parishioners and church staff, deep cleaning of the church after every service, removing the hymnal books and emptying the water founts.

High-touch surfaces like statues will be roped off, there will be bread-only communion and the elderly and immune-compromised will be encouraged to stay home.

Yearley says he thinks his church will eventually move into a phase of meeting in person but in small groups in people’s homes.

“The early church didn’t have buildings for 300 years because they were illegal and still the message of Jesus spread, taking over the Roman empire,” he said.

Still, Yearley says he does believe that churches are essential, adding, “But I don’t think meeting in large groups is essential or wise.”

First AME Church in South L.A. is also holding off on opening its doors after its pastor released a statement saying they respect the decision of other churches to reopen, but that First AME believes it’s safer for them to wait.