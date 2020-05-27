



— Demonstrators gathered in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon to protest police violence.

The L.A. chapter of Black Lives Matter shared news of the protest at 211 W. Temple St, the office of L.A. County District Attorney Jackie Lahey. It is suspected that other groups may have also responded to the demonstration.

Many of the people were wearing masks and observing physical distancing.

The protest comes after the death of George Floyd, who lost consciousness with the knee of a Minneapolis city police officer pressing against his neck. Floyd died hours later at a hospital.

Protesters occupied part of the 101 Freeway, with at least one person injured after falling off a CHP cruiser that they jumped on during the demonstration.

Video of Floyd’s arrest spread Tuesday on social media. While lying facedown on the road, Floyd repeatedly says he can’t breathe, which is reminiscent of the dying words of Eric Garner who died in 2014 after being held in a chokehold by an NYPD officer.

The officers involved in Floyd’s arrest — identified by the City of Minneapolis as Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Keung — have since been fired.

They were called to the Powderhorn neighborhood of Minneapolis following a report that someone tried to used a forged document at a deli. Police initially said Floyd was resisting officers and appeared intoxicated.

Floyd’s death has drawn demands for justice across the nation.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called for the release of body camera footage in Floyd’s arrest and is also calling on the officer seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck to be charged.

The FBI, Minnesota Department of Criminal Apprehension and the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office are currently investigating the incident.