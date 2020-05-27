RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Riverside County health officials Wednesday reported 113 new cases of the novel coronavirus and three additional virus-related deaths, bringing countywide totals to 7,252 cases and 306 deaths.
All three deaths reported Wednesday were women — a 59-year-old from Riverside, an 84-year-old from Riverside and an 89-year-old from Palm Desert.
Riverside University Health System reported 207 patients remained hospitalized with COVID-19 — an increase of 14 — with 68 being treated in intensive care units.
The county also reported 4,297 people have recovered from the illness.
San Bernardino County reported an additional 210 cases and seven deaths, bringing countywide totals to 4,777 cases and 183 deaths.
Ventura County reported 21 new cases Wednesday, bringing its totals to 1,038 cases and 32 deaths. Of those cases, 771 have recovered.
The county said 22 people remained hospitalized, with 12 in intensive care units.
As of Wednesday evening, 108,862 Riverside County residents had been tested, 56,130 San Bernardino County residents had been tested and 22,923 Ventura County residents had been tested.