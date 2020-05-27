Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A gunman remains at large following a shooting which left five people injured in South Los Angeles late Tuesday night.
A little after 10:30 p.m. Los Angeles police responded to a report of gunfire on Berendo Avenue, near 119th Street, to find five people with gunshot wounds.
All were rushed to local hospitals, where they were last listed in stable condition as of early Wednesday morning.
The suspect was only described as a man wearing dark clothing, police said.
There was no word on a motive in the shooting or whether it was gang-related. The exact circumstances were also not disclosed.