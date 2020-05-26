



— Six Flags has announced new safety measures that will be implemented upon the reopening of their theme parks across the country.

“At Six Flags, your safety is always our priority, and we have developed a comprehensive plan of new health and safety measures to help keep our guests and team members safe,” Communications Manager Sharon Parker said in a video posted on the company’s Twitter.

Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia has been closed since March and most recently planned to reopen in mid-may or “as soon as possible thereafter.”

We’ve been working hard to create a safe experience for everyone as we prepare to reopen. Here’s what you need to know about our NEW safety measures. pic.twitter.com/aKJkQHElKW — Six Flags (@SixFlags) May 26, 2020

Below are the new guidelines implemented at each park:

Limited park capacity. Every guest will be required to make a reservation for a specific date to visit at sixflags.com/reserve.

Thermal imaging will be used to check the temperatures of each guest and team member entering the park.

Guests and team members must wear masks while in the park. Everyone on the property must wear appropriate face coverings over the nose and mouth. The only exceptions include children under 2-years-old and those with breathing conditions.

High-tech security screenings will be used to check bags without contact allowing for a quicker and safer entry.

Social distancing will be strictly enforced with markers to show guests where to stand in queue lines for park entry, restrooms, dining, and where to sit on rides and attractions.

The company also announced they would soon be launching a virtual queue system for ride lines.

Guests will be allowed to remain with their small group or family members, but are asked to keep a safe distance from others.

Six Flags is also expanding the use of mobile food ordering and “increasing emphasis on cashless transactions including the use of reverse ATMs,” Parker said.

Cleaning and disinfection will be increased in high-trafficked zones as well as in restrooms, dining areas, ride seats and restraints, and line railings.

Hand sanitizer and hand washing stations will also be accessible throughout their parks including the entrance and exit of rides.

It was not immediately announced when the company’s Southern California park would officially reopen.