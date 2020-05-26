



People all over the world have heard Sarah Natochenny’s voice as Ash Ketchum on “Pokémon.”

The part was a lifechanger for Natochenny and fans of the voice actor’s work will have the opportunity to hear her in longer bites with her new project from Serial Box called “Marvel’s Black Widow: Bad Blood.” Natochenny was really excited to work on a longform audiobook for the first time in her career.

“I was always really intimidated by longform and audiobooks,” said Natochenny in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “It’s something that requires me to sit and read for long periods of time without stopping and I didn’t know if I would have the stamina for it. I loved it and thought it was really fun. I entered a state of flow and the amount of focus it requires is an amount of focus I rarely utilize in myself. I got to play many characters, even in a narrative format like this.”

The audiobook for the premium digital storytelling platform Serial Box is available now for purchase. While “Pokémon” jumpstarted Natochenny’s voice acting career as a teenager, it also created some complications with the criticism she received when she got the role of Ketchun.

“I got the role of Ash Ketchum on Pokémon and I was too young and maybe naive to deal with the negative backlash that I got from that,” said Natochenny. “Once that started happening, I started rethinking acting altogether and started editing for fun. The voice acting stuck and I wasn’t going to say no. I don’t care what anyone else thinks. When a voice of an iconic character changes in a show you love so much, you kind of freak out a little bit. When I got death threats, I thought this is weird. It took a long to compartmentalize, but I’m good now. It changed my life in a way I didn’t fully embrace until recently. I just didn’t really want to be in the public eye anymore. I knew I could do great things, but I was a bit demoralized.”

