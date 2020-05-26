LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Pac-12 conference is allowing teams to resume athletic workouts beginning June 15.
The conference, which includes USC and UCLA, announced Tuesday that voluntary, in-person workouts will be able to resume for all sports, subject to the decisions of individual campuses and government entities.
The decision was made at a Pac-12 CEO Group meeting Tuesday. It follows a decision by the NCAA to permit conferences and schools to reopen voluntary athletic activities on June 1.
“As educational institutions, our highest obligation is to the health and welfare of our students, faculty and staff,” Pac-12 CEO Group Chair and University of Colorado Boulder Chancellor Philip DiStefano said. “As we considered the pros and cons of taking steps that can pave a path to returning to play, those considerations were foremost, guided by the advice of our own medical experts along with public health officials.”
USC and UCLA did not immediately say when individual sports workouts will resume. The Pac-12 conference is still prohibiting organized, in-person team activities.
