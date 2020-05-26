Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Counties across California including Ventura, Orange, and San Bernardino counties received state approval Tuesday to allow hair salons, barbershops, and other grooming stores to reopen, albeit under “serious modifications”.
Los Angeles County wasn’t among the 47 counties listed by Gov. Gavin Newsom as being eligible for reopening, but county supervisors indicated those restrictions will be lifted soon.
The announcement is the latest official move to relax stay-at-home orders issued in March intended to help prevent spread of COVID-19.
Customers and workers in barbershops and salons must wear face coverings during hair-cutting and other close-contact services, per California guidelines.