Comments
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A memorial park in Santa Ana is honoring our fallen heroes with a drive-through experience.
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A memorial park in Santa Ana is honoring our fallen heroes with a drive-through experience.
Fairhaven Memorial Park & Mortuary invited the community to stay in their cars or ride their bikes by life-size famous landmarks and historic moments throughout their arboretum.
There were also patriotic giveaways and free ice cream for the first 300 visitors.
“We thought it was a good opportunity for the kids to learn more about what this day is, about the sacrifices people have made for our country, veterans, and those who have served in other capacities as well,” said Tustin resident Eric Deyke.
The event was held until 2 p.m. Monday afternoon and a pre-recorded ceremony was posted on the park’s Facebook page.