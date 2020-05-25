COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
POMONA (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Fire Department crews worked Monday evening to control a brush fire in Pomona.

According to the department, the fire started shortly before 5:30 p.m. near the westbound lanes of the 10 Freeway at Fairplex on Gillette Road and quickly burned 2 acres near the Coco Palm Restaurant, which is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

By 6 p.m., the fire had burned approximately 10 acres and had moved away from the popular Coco Palm, but toward the Pomona Valley Mining Company, which was also closed.

The department sent nine engines, three water-dropping helicopters, five camp crews and three water tenders. Los Angeles City Fire Department also sent a water-dropping helicopter.

