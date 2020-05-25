POMONA (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Fire Department crews worked Monday evening to control a brush fire in Pomona.
According to the department, the fire started shortly before 5:30 p.m. near the westbound lanes of the 10 Freeway at Fairplex on Gillette Road and quickly burned 2 acres near the Coco Palm Restaurant, which is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
By 6 p.m., the fire had burned approximately 10 acres and had moved away from the popular Coco Palm, but toward the Pomona Valley Mining Company, which was also closed.
UPDATE: Fire is now at 10 acres in high grass. Immediate structure threat to one closed restaurant has been mitigated. Two @LACoFireAirOps & one @LAFD water dropping helicopters battling. #GilletteFire #LACoFD
— L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) May 26, 2020
The department sent nine engines, three water-dropping helicopters, five camp crews and three water tenders. Los Angeles City Fire Department also sent a water-dropping helicopter.