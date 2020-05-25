



— Orange County health officials reported one additional coronavirus -related death Monday bringing the county’s total to 131.

The single fatality on Saturday was a sharp drop from the previous four days when a total of 42 deaths were reported.

According to officials, most of the county’s deaths stem from outbreaks in skilled nursing facilities.

On Thursday, Orange County officials announced 14 deaths, the highest daily death toll since the pandemic began. Out of the deaths, 10 were people living in skilled nursing facilities.

As of Wednesday, 626 people in skilled nursing home facilities had tested positive for COVID-19, and 276 staff workers had contracted the

coronavirus, according to HCA Healthcare.

The county also reported 179 new COVID-19 cases on Monday bringing the total to 5,336.

Over the weekend, some restaurants in Orange County were happy to welcome patrons for the first time in months after Gov. Newsom approved the county to move forward with phase two of the reopening plan.

“I am extremely pleased we were able to successfully demonstrate that Orange County met the state’s requirements and I am grateful to the state for the quick turnaround in the approval process ahead of the Memorial Day weekend,” County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett said.

Under phase two, the following businesses were permitted to reopen as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday:

— Restaurants (in-person dining)

— Retail

— Manufacturing

— Offices

— Outdoor museums

— Limited Personal Services

Despite the new changes that would allow restaurants to offer dining-in, many are choosing to continue with delivery and pick-up as they weigh their options.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)