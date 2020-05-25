SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Police said a man was killed Sunday afternoon after appearing to intentionally put himself in the path of a moving Amtrak train.
At this point in the investigation, police say the incident is being classified as an apparent suicide.
The crash happened at about 3:50 p.m. in Santa Ana near the Lyons Street crossing.
Amtrack train 580 stopped at the scene and passengers were removed. No one on board was injured.
Authorities identified the man on Sunday as 26-year-old Theodore Contreras, who was believed to be homeless.
Getting help
To get help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). There is also a crisis text line available by texting “HOME” to 741741. For crisis support in Spanish, call 1-888-628-9454.
