Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Yelp has revealed the most popular food order in each state since the pandemic started.
The business review platform ranked the most ordered dishes across the country since March 16th.
Classic takeout like pizza and Pad Thai were among consumer favorites, but in California, bubble or boba tea topped the list.
To compile the report, Yelp data scientists calculated how frequently a dish was ordered in its state relative to its popularity in other states.
Other popular foods included Poke bowls, burgers, wings, and gyros.