HERMOSA BEACH (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County beaches were busy over the weekend as more restrictions were eased in time for the three-day weekend.
Several beaches in the county partially opened parking lots and bike paths. And although beaches were only open for active use, many were seen lounging on the sand without face coverings at Dockweiler State Beach.
Officials patrolling the area said they were only monitoring the crowds and issuing warnings.
In Hermosa Beach, crowds packed the area, with many without face coverings.
“This beach is full of selfish people who don’t care about anybody else,” said Bill Hallett, a Hermosa Beach resident. “Nobody’s wearing masks, nobody is following the rules.”
But at both locations, Greg Mills, reporting for CBS Los Angeles, noted that social distancing was visible, and some beach-goers were wearing masks.
Officials expect the beaches to get busier as the weather warms.