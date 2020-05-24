Comments
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Police said a man was killed Sunday afternoon after appearing to intentionally put himself in the path of a moving Amtrak train.
At this point in the investigation, police say the incident is being classified as an apparent suicide.
The crash happened at about 3:50 p.m. in Santa Ana near the Lyons Street crossing.
Amtrack train 580 stopped at the scene and passengers were removed. No one on board was injured.
The man’s name or age was not released pending next of kin notification.
To get help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). There is also a crisis text line available by texting “HOME” to 741741. For crisis support in Spanish, call 1-888-628-9454.