FULLERTON (CBSLA) — In this time of physical distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic, a fun activity that’s now decades-old is making a comeback: drive-in movie theaters.

The Muckenthaler Cultural Center in partnership with the Frida Cinema held a screening of “The Princess Bride” Sunday night at a pop-up drive-in theater in Fullerton, and the response was enormous.

“We put the tickets out on sale on Tuesday for a Saturday night showing and we were sold out in 1:17 seconds,” said Muckenthaler Center CEO Farrell Hirch.

The comeback isn’t exactly the same.

Everyone has to wear masks, stay in their car during the movie and stay six feet away from each other.

You can’t order hot dogs or popcorn but since you’re in your own car, you’re free to bring all your favorite snacks and drinks.

“These unique times, it’s kind of odd to not be able to go anywhere and it’s just a nice outlet for our family to be outdoors but isolated at the same time,” said moviegoer Henry Gomez.

The movie was projected on a large inflatable screen. For audio, you tune into a local radio station.

More pop-up drive-in theaters could be coming to other locations in Orange County and Los Angeles County.