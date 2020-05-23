LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — There has been an increase in the number of reports of possible hauntings at homes amid the pandemic lockdown.
Believers say they have no way to keep themselves socially distanced from the spirit world, and claim they have been subjected to an extra dose of paranormal activity during the coronavirus quarantine.
Paranormal investigators believe some are likely the “real deal” but others have simpler explanations.
“People are spending more time in their home and everything from the wood drying out … you’re getting popping sounds … because we are getting into the warmer months of the year,” said Jason Hawes, the host of “Ghost Nation.”
Since lock-downs around the U.S. began in March, Hawes website — the Atlantic Paranormal Society — had seen a jump in reports of hauntings.
While there may be no scientific evidence that ghosts exist, a survey by YouGov says 45 percent of adults in the U.S. say they believe.