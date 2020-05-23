Police Searching For Three Suspects In Arleta Shooting The shooting happened at about 1:50 a.m. in the 15200 block of Sunburst Street after an argument, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Memorial Day: 'He Told Me We Should Honor Him With Laughter, Not Tears,' Says Mother Of Fallen SoldierYear after year, Gail Johnson has visited the Los Angeles National Cemetery to pay her respects to her son: a fallen soldier. But this weekend, the cemetery was different as American flags were not placed at the graves amid the threat of COVID-19.