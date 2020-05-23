Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man shot in the Arleta neighborhood of Los Angeles drove himself to a hospital early Saturday morning.
The shooting happened at about 1:50 a.m. in the 15200 block of Sunburst Street after an argument, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Police are looking for three suspects, two men and a woman, in connection to the shooting.
The victim was listed in stable condition at the hospital at last check.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call LAPD’s Mission station at 818-838-9800.
