LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is praising the progress to slow the spread of COVID-19 but cases are still on the rise.

White House Coronavirus Task Force Lead Dr. Deborah Birx points out that Los Angeles is still seeing an increase an infections though the county has been shut down. The White House has signaled an interest in having the Centers for Disease Control look into why.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health director, responded:

“We actually asked for some help from CDC. They sent some epidemiologists. They have some folks that are helping us obviously with the work that we are doing in the skilled nursing facilities,” she said.

Los Angeles County has 56 percent of the total deaths in California and nearly half of the confirmed cases in the state.