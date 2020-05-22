Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A suspected car thief led police on a high-speed chase Friday in which he slammed into a car and drove onto the sidewalk.
The chase started just after 10:30 a.m. in South Los Angeles, police said.
At one point, the driver drove along a sidewalk and crashed head-on into another vehicle. The driver in that car appeared to be OK after walking away from the scene.
A passenger was also believed to be in the truck.
The truck later lost a rear tire, but continued trying to evade police.
Police took the suspects into custody just before 11:50 a.m.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.