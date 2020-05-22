Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Recreation on and around the Los Angeles River will reopen on Memorial Day, but kayaking and other in-water activities will be restricted because of the coronavirus pandemic.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Recreation on and around the Los Angeles River will reopen on Memorial Day, but kayaking and other in-water activities will be restricted because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The river will be open to the public this summer for walking, fishing and bird watching, as long as people wear face coverings and observe social distance protocols.
“Although COVID-19 is limiting our access to water activities in the LA River this year, we can still enjoy the river environment while following physical distancing and other public health guidelines that protect ourselves and others,” LA Councilman Mitch O’Farrell said in a statement.
The two recreation zones that will open on Memorial Day are the Sepulveda Basin and the Elysian Valley Recreation Zone. Both will be open through Sept. 30.