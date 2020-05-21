



— Global security services company Securitas is looking to fill thousands of positions across the country, including about 600 in Southern California.

Kimberly Carson is Vice President of Human Resources on the west coast. According to Carson, there are openings in every county.

“Now with the pandemic that we’re going through, we have a lot of requests for doing things such as health screenings and temperature checks of people coming into our client’s facilities,” said Carson.

Securitas is primarily hiring in Los Angeles County, trailed by the Inland Empire.

“A big piece of that is our county contracts that we have so we may be in courthouses, hospital settings, we also work high rise buildings, retail,” said Carson.

According to Carson, no prior experience is needed as training is provided on the job.

“There are some minimum basic hiring standards such as you have to be at least 18-years-old, you have to be able to obtain a state of California security guard license. You don’t have to already have one but we will help you get it should we decide to move forward with hiring you,” she said.

“At the end of the day, it’s about having a positive attitude, great customer service and being able to be aware of your surroundings because you’re security.”

For those who are interesting in applying but concerned about health and safety, Securitas said they have that handled.

“We do a detailed analysis with every single one of our clients to determine the duties of our officers and what appropriate PPE for the CDC guidelines they may need. So whether it’s gloves, face shields, masks, cleaning supplies just so you can wipe down the equipment between usage,” Carson said.

To apply, visit securitasinc.com or attend the drive-thru job fair on Tuesday May 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

To register and receive information on location, text DRIVE to 844-980-3282.