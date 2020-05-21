LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Retail chain CVS Pharmacy is launching coronavirus testing at a dozen of its stores across Southern California beginning Friday.
Testing will be available at 14 drive-thru CVS Pharmacy locations in California, the company announced Thursday, including 12 in Southern California.
However, none of those stores are located in Los Angeles County. Currently, L.A. County is offering free coronavirus testing to anyone, regardless of symptoms.
Beginning Friday, CVS will have coronavirus testing at 350 of its stores nationwide. By the end of May, the company hopes to have testing available at 1,000 stores.
To get a test, patients must register on the CVS website and schedule an appointment. The self-swab will be done in a car, with a CVS pharmacy employee observing to ensure it was conducted properly.
Patients will need to bring their insurance information with them. Its unclear how much it will cost for those without insurance.
Results will be available in three days.
Here are the Southern California stores which will provide testing beginning Friday.
• 7740 Rancho Santa Fe Road, Carlsbad, CA 92009
• 16 3rd Avenue Extension, Chula Vista, CA 91910
• 645 East Palomar Street, Chula Vista, CA 91911
• 1150 Baker Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
• 14220 Schleisman Road, Eastvale, CA 92880
• 1299 Broadway, El Cajon, CA 92021
• 572 Fletcher Parkway, El Cajon, CA 92020
• 491 East Alessandro Boulevard, Riverside, CA 92508
• 921 Pacific Coast Highway, Seal Beach, CA 90740
• 14589 Camino Del Norte, San Diego, CA 92128
• 3350 Palm Avenue, San Diego, CA 92154
• 18080 Imperial Highway, Yorba Linda, CA 92886