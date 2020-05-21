Comments
IRVINE (CBSLA) – Taco Bell is set to hire more than 30,000 employees for the summer season, including new positions aimed at bolstering the fast food chain’s coronavirus safety measures.
The Irvine-based company says hiring is expected for positions across the board, along with new roles “intended to keep the drive-thru running smoothly, to manage delivery, curb-side pickup and mobile app orders, and to maintain industry-leading sanitation and cleanliness practices,” according to a company statement.
Since the pandemic began, Taco Bell has introduced safety measures including employee temperature checks, contactless service and glove requirements.
Anyone interested in applying is asked to visit the Taco Bell website.