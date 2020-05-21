SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials reported 14 additional coronavirus-related deaths Thursday, the highest daily death toll since the pandemic began. The county’s total now stands at 112 deaths.
Orange County officials confirmed 10 out of the 14 deaths were people living in skilled nursing facilities.
On Wednesday, the county reported 10 coronavirus deaths, eight of which were also living in skilled nursing facilities.
The county also reported 115 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total to 4,841.
The number of hospitalized patients decreased from 253 on Wednesday to 247 on Thursday, with patients in intensive care dropping from 93 to 89.
The number of people tested for the virus rose to 90,130.
As of May 5, 76 percent of the fatalities involved patients with underlying health complications, county officials said.
Also Thursday, the county began the process going getting state approval to reopen phase two of businesses, County Executive Officer Frank Kim said.
The county submitted paperwork that is expected to be preliminarily approved by a state official, who will offer feedback on potential revisions, then the final application will be resubmitted, Kim said.
Phase two includes nonessential businesses that were previously closed during the stay-at-home orders and would allow for dining in at
restaurants.
