Comments
IRVINE (CBSLA) – A home in Irvine was raided by the FBI Wednesday morning.
IRVINE (CBSLA) – A home in Irvine was raided by the FBI Wednesday morning.
The raid occurred a little before 6 a.m. in the 5300 block of Royale Avenue, an FBI spokesperson confirmed to CBS2. The area is located near Irvine Valley College and the Oak Creek Golf Club.
An Irvine police SWAT team also assisted in serving the search warrant.
The purpose of the raid was not immediately confirmed. It’s also unclear if anyone was arrested at the scene.