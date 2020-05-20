VENTURA (CBSLA) — Ventura County officials announced Wednesday that the state had approved their plan for accelerated reopening, allowing restaurants to offer modified dine-in options and all retail locations with exterior facing entrances to allow customers inside.
“This is another big step on our path to reopening,” Mike Powers, county CEO, said. “We appreciate this opportunity for our local businesses, and we hope that our community members can continue to follow the public health guidance so we can continue to reopen.”
To qualify for the variance, counties must attest that hospitalization and test positivity rates were stable or declining; that they have a significant level of preparedness with testing, contact tracing, PPE and hospital surge; and that they have adequate plans related to county-wide containment.
“A long way to go, but this is a major milestone,” Powers said. “The attestation reflects a validation of our collective community and County efforts to protect our community’s health and to support our local businesses.”
Dine-in eating and in-store shopping will be allowed starting Thursday, though business owners must register online before opening and follow state guidance on how to safely operate.
The news comes as the county’s health department reported 21 additional cases and one more death, bringing countywide totals to 858 cases and 29 deaths with 661 reported recoveries.