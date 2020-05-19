VALENCIA (CBSLA) — As some areas of Los Angeles County begin to see fewer cases of coronavirus, cities like Santa Clarita, Lancaster, and Palmdale are pushing to get approval to move ahead of the county and reopen.

Jonathan Carrillo, the owner of Crazy Otto’s Diner, said he and his partner had no choice but to open up their Valencia restaurant for dine-in services on Mother’s Day, despite the state and county’s stay-at-home orders.

According to Carrillo, the tables at Crazy Otto’s Diner were socially distanced, the staff had PPE’s and the food was packaged to go, but customers were able to sit down and eat inside.

“It was do or die for us, we wanted to ensure we were able to support our family,” said Carrillo. “We were afraid of losing our business and kind of did it that way to let the public make their own decision and come in and dine with us.”

On Sunday, Crazy Otto’s was shut down by the Los Angeles County Health Department for safety code violations including the “safer at home” order, which requires businesses to stop in-person operations.

“Crazy Otto’s, and all of the businesses here in Santa Clarita, they want to do the right thing, but they also have a need to open up,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth

Smyth said he feels the frustration from the community and business owners. That’s why he’s asking county supervisors to get reopening on the fast track in Santa Clarita, where he said the COVID-19 infection rates are lower than other parts of the county.

He says Santa Clarita has been successful in slowing the spread.

“It’s appropriate now after, two months of closures and data for communities to interpret than and start making decisions that work for our communities,” said Smyth.

Santa Clarita has now joined Palmdale and Lancaster in asking for a regional reopening plan, instead of following the entire county’s order.

They believe their economies depend on it and that they can do it safely, responsibly, and at their own pace.

“Our residents are going to leave L.A. County and go to restaurants, get haircuts, join gyms outside of Los Angeles County. That’s going to put a lot of people in conflict with following the rules,” said Smyth.

Fortunately for Carrillo, after speaking with the health department on Tuesday, they decided to let him reopen tomorrow.

“It will be to go only and we’re ok with that. 3:46 Helping us to get open a lot quicker, I think that’s great for the community,” said Carrillo.

Smyth said he’ll be meeting with city leaders from Palmdale and Lancaster this week to work on a specific early reopening plan.

Once they come to an agreement, they will present it to county officials.