



— The Orange County Board of Supervisors is seeking the governor’s approval to fast track their reopening. If they get their way, the county could transition toward phase three of the state’s reopening plan by this weekend.

“I am real optimistic we’re gonna be able to open up by the weekend,” said Supervisor Don Wagner.

The board is pushing for Orange County restaurants to be able to open up their outdoor patio seating for Memorial Day.

“We are so much better off today than we were two weeks ago when the governor first said we were weeks and weeks away from reopening,” Wagner said. “We are making substantial progress.”

Supervisors are urging county health officials to submit business reopening plans this week.

Oscar Carillo, who owns a wine bar in Huntington Beach, said he can’t wait.

“That would absolutely help,” Carillo said. “Every small business around here could use their sidewalk and patios outside.”

Rick Fagnetti, who owns an O.C. surf shop, echoed Wagner’s sentiment that the numbers speak for themselves.

“The numbers are down, especially here in Orange County,” he said. “It’s about time to open it up. That’s what I say!”

Orange County health officials reported 75 additional coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 4,500. The county also reported the death toll remained unchanged at 88.

Health officer Nichole Quick said previously that the county’s numbers remain low and the hospitalization rate is under 5 percent — meeting two of Newsom’s guidelines for relaxing restrictions.

Even the entrepreneurs begging to reopen are hoping for clear guidelines for how to safely do so.

“We want to open as bad as anyone else, just in a way that we’re all going to feel safe,” Carillo said.

In addition to restaurants, the board is hoping to get permission for malls and other retail businesses to reopen.