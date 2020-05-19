LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Most of the families of children enrolled at LAUSD are reporting job losses and only half of families say they have the necessary equipment and knowledge needed for online classroom learning, according to survey results released by the district.
More than 12,000 families participated in the May survey, LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner said.
The survey found that 57% of families reported lost jobs because of the coronavirus crisis. It also found that even though three-quarters of the district’s families feel schools are doing a good job of providing learning materials and instruction, only about half of the respondents have the necessary equipment — like computers or internet access — and knowledge to help their children learn from home.
“Job losses and the impact on families is a stark reminder of how real the struggle is in the communities we serve,” Beutner said. “Let that sink in. Most families were struggling to get by before this crisis.”
Beutner said LAUSD is looking to simplify its online classroom platforms, and district officials are working to establish internet classrooms to help students.
Students at home also are being provided with devices and internet access, if needed.
Help for LAUSD families is available at (213) 443-1300. And, the district offers meals to families in need through its Grab and Go centers.
