LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A former Long Beach high school teacher pleaded not guilty Monday to committing a lewd act on a 13-year-old girl who was a family friend.
Los Angeles County prosecutors alleged the crime occurred in 2015 at Mark Anthony Santo’s home in La Mirada.
Santo, 51, was arrested Monday by Long Beach police and remained jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to jail records.
Santo — a former teacher at Jordan High School — is expected back in court June 30 to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to require him to stand trial on one count of committing a lewd act on a child under the age of 14.
Santo could face up to eight years in state prison if convicted as charged, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)