BURBANK (CBSLA) — A wild pursuit Tuesday evening led California Highway Patrol from the Santa Clarita area into the San Fernando Valley before ending in the Burbank area.
The driver of a Mercedes SUV tore through the Southland at speeds over 100 miles per hour — on the highway and on surface streets.
The suspect ran red lights an weaved between lanes. It all started when L.A. Sheriff’s deputies ran the SUV’s license plate and it came back stolen. The SUV was likely stolen as well.
As the chase continued, the driver began to maneuver more chaotically. He even entered the 5 Freeway through an old on ramp that is in the process of being demolished. At one point, he stopped, opened the trunk, and gunned it — allowing the contents of the trunk to spill out into the road.
The pursuit ended in a Burbank neighborhood when the driver hit a CHP vehicle and left the car, attempting to escape on foot. He quickly surrendered to police.