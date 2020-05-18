SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Santa Ana residents who are having a hard time paying rent because of the coronavirus crisis can apply for $1,500 in emergency assistance.
The city of Santa Ana last month approved $500,000 in emergency rental relief for low-income households who are not able to make the rent because of the pandemic.
Residents can apply online for the emergency rental assistance toward any rent due after March 19. Applications will be available until 5 p.m. Friday.
To be eligible, residents must be a resident of Santa Ana with a current lease or sublease, qualify as a low-income household making 80% of the area median income, or AMI, and be able to provide documentation of inability to pay rent due to coronavirus verified by a letter to a landlord. Online applications must be accompanied by a copy of a photo identification for each adult family member, a copy of the letter to the landlord verifying the inability to pay rent and a copy of the lease or sublease agreement.
To apply, visit the city of Santa Ana’s website.
The city says if it receives more applications than available funds, recipients will be randomly selected based on a lottery process.