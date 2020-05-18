LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Reseda man was arrested Saturday just before he was set to board a flight from Hawaii to Los Angeles after it was discovered that he had violated a mandatory quarantine requirement because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Abdulla Aliyev was taken into custody at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu at 11:30 a.m. local time Saturday, just one hour before he was scheduled to fly to L.A. International Airport, according to a news release Sunday from the Hawaii State Senate.
Aliyev, an Azerbaijani citizen, was caught after he posted to social media about his flight. Authorities had been searching for him for several days prior to his arrest.
According to the Hawaii State Senate, Aliyev had arrived on O‘ahu on May 1, but instead of quarantining for the required 14 days, he had immediately left an Airbnb condo he had rented in Waikiki.
His posts to social media showed him at Diamond Head, Foster Botanical Garden and several other locations, state officials said.
In one post, he wrote that Honolulu police had given him a $460 ticket for violating quarantine, which was determined to be false.
He was arrested by special agents with the Department of the Attorney General and booked on $2,000 bail on charges of violating the 14-day quarantine and unsworn falsification to authority.
Anyone flying to Hawaii is required to quarantine themselves for 14 days. Hawaii has had 640 coronavirus cases and 17 deaths from the disease.