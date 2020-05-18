Comments
BURBANK (CBSLA) — A man was taken to a local hospital Monday night in serious condition after being shot multiple times in Burbank.
The shooting occurred at about 6:15 p.m. near Sunset Canyon Drive and Providencia Avenue, according to the Burbank Police Department.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body.
Burbank Fire Department personnel treated the man at the scene and took him to a local hospital, where he was listed in serious condition and was said to be undergoing surgery.
A suspect has not been identified.
The immediate area was expected to be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic for several hours.