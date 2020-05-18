Comments
FOUNTAIN VALLEY (CBSLA) — Customers of a Fountain Valley doughnut shop are planning to “cash mob” the store to help it stay in business.
A Facebook group has organized a “cash mob” on Yong’s Donuts at the corner of Talbert and Magnolia in Fountain Valley.
The term cash mob is a play on flash mob. In this case, customers are being urged to bring $20 and leave the change as a tip or ask the cashier to pay it forward and cover another customer’s purchase.
“To me doing something nice like this, to provide coffee and doughnuts for families who can’t afford them, to make it a little more special at home, to make things feel more normal,” teacher Cindy Bragdon said.
The organizers hope more cash mobs will boost local mom-and-pop businesses and their customers during a tough time.