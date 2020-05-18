LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As health officials continued to urge people to stay at home and avoid unnecessary travel during the coronavirus pandemic, a Facebook post appeared to show the wife of Los Angeles police Chief Michel Moore vacationing in Arizona.

In a since deleted post on Cindy Moore’s Facebook page, videos and photos appeared to show the police chief’s wife and daughter jet skiing, eating burgers with friends in a restaurant, taking a group picture at a bar and getting pedicures last week.

The caption posted with the images said, in part:

“Took a road trip to Arizona just to have a manicure and pedicure. … Fun few days hanging out and doing ‘normal’ stuff.”

Jack Humphreville, LA Watchdog writer for CityWatch, said that while she did nothing legally wrong, the photos and videos do not send a good message.

“It doesn’t look good,” he said. “Maybe the rules are for you, but not for me.”

And while Arizona’s stay-at-home order has been allowed to expire, Los Angeles officials and health leaders continue to discourage people from traveling, unless absolutely necessary, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Just last month, Chief Moore stood with Mayor Eric Garcetti imploring people to follow local health guidelines.

“What I’m going to ask everyone, though, is to exercise that social contract of our own responsibility and hold ourselves accountable and avoid those nonessential activities,” he said during an April 22 briefing.

He has also tweeted images of empty L.A. County beaches, thanking people for following the local Safer at Home order.

“We’ve got to play by the rules, and I’m not going to be the jerk that goes out there and does stupid stuff where I could come home and infect my wife or my kids or my friends,” Humphreville said.

And on Monday, L.A. County Public Health Officer Dr. Barbara Ferrer again urged people not to travel — even though many will be tempted with Memorial Day just around the corner.

“I’d just like to say, please don’t travel unless you have to,” she said.

The Los Angeles Police Department and Chief Moore refused to comment on the post, stating that they do not talk about the chief’s family.