LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The LAPD wants to test every person its officers arrest for coronavirus.
Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore says jails are already testing new arrivals, but those tests take days to come back. So Moore wants the city to purchase a rapid-testing system, which could determine if someone is infected within 15 minutes.
Moore says the rapid-result test would help them isolate sick detainees faster and keep officers and others held in local jails safe. To date, 110 LAPD employees have tested positive for coronavirus, but about half have recovered.
However, there are concerns about the accuracy of some of the faster tests.
Testing is free and available to all residents of Los Angeles County.