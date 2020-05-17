Comments
MARINA DEL REY (CBSLA) — Two swimmers, including a child, were reported missing in Marina del Rey on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.
The call for help came at 3:56 p.m. near 4200 South Ocean Front Walk.
Los Angeles County lifeguards pulled a 10-year-old boy from the water.
He was evaluated and didn’t require hospitalization, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Authorities were still searching for a man believed to be his father.
The swimmers have not been publicly identified.