SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Despite the growing numbers of COVID-19 cases, crowds flocked to the beaches in Los Angeles County, which reopened for the first weekend since the stay-at-home order started.
Along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, bumper-to-bumper traffic was visible.
Elsewhere, in Santa Monica, excited kids made a break for the water. But it wasn’t all sunshine.
Clusters of crowds were visible at the beach at times with some defying orders to wear face masks, socially distance, and remain active. Groups were seen lounging on the sand at times. Throughout the day, few were wearing required masks.
“We should follow what the state gives us, wearing masks, distance,” said Kenneth Go through his face covering. Go is an ICU nurse who treats COVID-19 patients. He went to Santa Monica to take a walk with his family.
Lifeguards at the beach said they were monitoring the situation, and were instructing beach-goers to remain active and to not remain stagnant in one location.