



— Twenty-nine new coronavirus-related deaths and 694 new cases have been confirmed in Los Angeles County as of Sunday, officials said.

There has been a total of 37,974 coronavirus cases across L.A. County to date and 1,821 deaths, with 92% of the deaths occurring among people who had underlying health conditions.

Sixteen percent of positive cases have had to be hospitalized at some point. Of the 1,648 people remain hospitalized, 45% are either on ventilators or in the intensive care unit.

These numbers were confirmed as restrictions are beginning to ease across the county.

Retailers and manufacturers, select recreational facilities and beaches were able to reopen with some limitations as a result of a new Health Officer Order issued earlier this week.

Health officials continue to encourage people to stay physically distant and practice proper hygiene practices, especially those especially vulnerable to serious symptoms.

“More people will be out of their homes now that we are in the early stages of our recovery journey, and this means there will be more chances of coming in contact with asymptomatic people who are infected with COVID-19,” said county health director Barbara Ferrer. “If you have an underlying health condition – like chronic lung disease, asthma, a serious heart condition, HIV, or another condition that affects your immune system – it is so important that you continue to do your best to stay home as much as possible, avoid close contact with others, and if you begin to feel sick contact your provider immediately. It’s also a good idea to talk to employers and friends and let them know you are at greater risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19.”

L.A. County is currently in stage two of the five-stage Roadmap to Recovery.