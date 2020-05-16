Comments
SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Police in Santa Monica were asking for the public’s help in locating Marina Godwin, an 82-year-old with dementia.
Godwin was last seen in the 1100 block of Pico Boulevard around 11 p.m. Thursday.
Police said Godwin was last seen wearing a yellow/white blouse, black jacket, black pants, blue tennis shoes, black baseball hat, sunglasses and carrying a blue bag.
Anyone with information as to Godwin’s whereabouts was asked to call the Santa Monica Police Department’s Det. Tavera at (310) 458-2256; Sergeant Green at (310) 458-8414; or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at (310) 458-2249.