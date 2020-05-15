COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Patrons of the popular West Hollywood hot spot Dan Tana’s are mourning the loss of its longtime bartender Mike Gotovac.

Gotovac, 76, was known as the restaurant’s resident curmudgeon and was famous for telling diners, “shut up and drink stupid!”

The beloved bartender reportedly survived coronavirus and was in recovery, only to succumb to a stroke on Thursday.

Tributes poured in for the cantankerous bartender on social media.

According to a Facebook post from Dan Tana’s, Gotovac was born in Croatia and left communist Yugoslavia to make his way to Germany, eventually landing with the tight-knit Croatian-American community in Los Angeles. He began working at Dan Tana’s in 1968 and was known for his passion for soccer and Croatian freedom.

Dan Tana’s says Gotovac’s family will hold a private service for him, but that the West Hollywood icon left instructions for a party and that details will be released at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Gotovac’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Gotovac leaves behind a wife, two sisters, three sons and three granddaughters.

