



— Patrons of the popular West Hollywood hot spot Dan Tana’s are mourning the loss of its longtime bartender Mike Gotovac.

Gotovac, 76, was known as the restaurant’s resident curmudgeon and was famous for telling diners, “shut up and drink stupid!”

The beloved bartender reportedly survived coronavirus and was in recovery, only to succumb to a stroke on Thursday.

Tributes poured in for the cantankerous bartender on social media.

I can’t seem to grasp this. I can’t imagine not seeing Mike’s face at the bar, hearing his cantankerous sense humor, or watching him in his element behind the bar. They broke the mold with Mikey There will never be another like him. Dan Tana’s will never be the same. 💔 pic.twitter.com/lpvu0RsLid — Vintage Los Angeles (@alisonmartino) May 15, 2020

I used to play soccer against him in the SIXTIES! We played on opposing teams in the first division of the GREATER LOS ANGELES SOCCER LEAGUE! Barely spoke to each other until a few years later I saw Mike behind my old friend DAN TANA’s bar! For 50 years I we always shook hands.. — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) May 15, 2020

Bartender Michael Gotovac at Dan Tana's has passed away. 52 years of bartending & one helluva guy. We are so sad about this. He was just a very special person! RIP Mike – we will miss you… https://t.co/YBJ0AENwBI via @YouTube — Lori & Julia (@LoriJulia) May 15, 2020

For all of us that have gone to #DanTana’s for years and have loved our bartender #MikeGotovac. Today we lost him to the #Coronavirus. RIP Mike I know you will be mixing mean drinks in Heaven. Dana Tana’s and most things will never be the same. https://t.co/hjATJI6xNp — Candu Management (@CanduManagement) May 15, 2020

I won’t get sappy because Mikey wouldn’t want that. Over the last 5 or so years, Michael Gotovac, Dan Tana’s legend, made me feel right at home. The young guy in a group that’s been their forever. I’ll miss ya Mike. Now, to quote him, I’ll “Shut up Aaron. Ya messed the pic up” pic.twitter.com/09TuL0JSuR — Aaron Wolf (@TheAaronWolf) May 15, 2020

According to a Facebook post from Dan Tana’s, Gotovac was born in Croatia and left communist Yugoslavia to make his way to Germany, eventually landing with the tight-knit Croatian-American community in Los Angeles. He began working at Dan Tana’s in 1968 and was known for his passion for soccer and Croatian freedom.

Dan Tana’s says Gotovac’s family will hold a private service for him, but that the West Hollywood icon left instructions for a party and that details will be released at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Gotovac’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Gotovac leaves behind a wife, two sisters, three sons and three granddaughters.