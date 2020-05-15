SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – The family of the father of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has set up a memorial fund to benefit the Santa Ana Public Library.
Wayne Richard Pompeo, 89, died on April 30 after living in Santa Ana for almost six decades. He and his late wife Dorothy moved to the area after they were married in 1961.
After he served in the Navy as a radio operator during the Korean War, Pompeo moved to California where he worked for Standard Pressed Steel Co. for almost 50 years as an inside salesman and production control manager.
According to Santa Ana city spokesman Paul Eakins, the couple’s three children grew up visiting the Santa Ana Public Library bookmobile that parked outside Newhope Elementary School.
“When the children were older, Mr. Pompeo and his wife drove their children almost every Sunday afternoon to the Library’s Main Branch,” Eakins said.
In addition to the Secretary, Mr. Pompeo’s daughter and son both live in Orange County.
The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Santa Ana Public Library.
Checks should be made payable to Friends of the Santa Ana Public Library, with “Wayne Pompeo Memorial” on the memo line.
Anyone interested in donating can mail memorial checks to:
Attn: Finance Director
City of Santa Ana
20 Civic Center Plaza M-17
Santa Ana, CA 92701